Under the Sea Art Camp wraps up a Nautical week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents often avoid art projects at home because of the mess they leave behind, but at art camp, mess is part of the process.

Twenty-three aspiring painters, sculptors and artists came together to expand their artistic toolbox. Nina Loeks has run this summer camp for five years, and the theme this week is “Under the Sea”. She says kids are never bored because they are always learning something new. Today they worked with clay to create anything they might see in the ocean.

“From print making to clay, acrylic painting, watercolors. I don’t just concentrate on one medium, I want them to learn all the mediums,” said Loeks.

The camp is open to all school-aged kids, which can make it a balancing act to keep everyone’s attention.

“But yeah, I’ve got kindergarteners all the way up to middle schoolers, so you have to find projects that they can all do, and that the older kids can just take a bit further,” added Loeks.

The students attending the camp love getting messy.

“Well, you get to do art projects that you probably wouldn’t get to do at home,” said 8-year-old artist, Abby Hogan.

“Because our parents never let us paint because they say it’s too messy, and Nina said that the whole point of the art studio is so that they don’t have to do it at home and make a mess,” said art camper Ellie Frovarp.

It’s clear to see the concentration and creativity that the kids put in while they work. They have fun doing it and, in this economy, even the kids know it’s a cost-effective way to stay busy.

“It’s not too expensive; any kids that want to do art camp should definitely join; Nina is awesome,” said sister and fellow camper, Emalin Frovarp.

Nina runs camps like these all the way up to the day before school starts. There is still room in some camps. Nina loves what she does, and the kids who come through her camps. Nina says she is an instructor for people of all ages. Her youngest student was 10 months old when she started, and her oldest student is 102.

The best way to find art classes through Art From the Heart is through their Facebook page.

