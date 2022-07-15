Trio of Sabre Dogs players ink deals with same professional team

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Three more Sabre Dogs are joining the professional baseball ranks.

Pitchers Brett Lorah and Ethan Swanson, and league MVP Chris Monroe all signed contracts with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer Baseball League, the Sabre Dogs announced on Twitter Thursday.

Lorah, a starting pitcher, finished the regular season with an undefeated record. Swanson posted a 0.818 ERA as a relief pitcher.

Monroe led the team in multiple stat categories, hitting a team-high 14 home runs in the season.

The Voyagers sit at second in the North Division of the league.

