Quilting for a cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of women is hoping to bring comfort and healing to those touched by war through quilts. Missouri River Quilts of Valor makes detailed quilts and awards them to those who have served our country.

Underneath the main floor of Sewing Machines Plus in Mandan, a group of women are hard at work. They are preparing kits to make quilts with a unique purpose.

“The mission of the Quilts of Valor is to provide comforting and healing quilts and to say thank you for your service and we have had many success stories which it has done that,” group leader Arlene Meissel said.

Veterans and service members must be nominated to be awarded a quilt and then the committee approves the nominations. A ceremony is then held where the quilt is awarded. There are currently 80 pending nominations.

“Some of the time the veteran sees who made it and they’ll up come and hug you. A lot of times they will send you thank you cards, and they are very appreciative,” quilter Lou Joesphson said.

The quilts are entirely funded through donations, supplies to make them cost up to $450 and there is on average 40-45 quilts being made at one time. The group started in 2020 and has made over 200 quilts so far.

“Show appreciation for your veterans that have served our country and it also it a heartfelt for yourself that you are doing something for the people that have served,” Joesphson said.

Lou Joesphson has been quilting since 2005 and joined the group when it started. She doesn’t remember how many quilts she has made but she has long armed more than 100.

A long arm is a special sewing used to put all the quilt material together.

“You know sometimes it is so overwhelming to prepare and work on these quilts, and yes there are tears by the veterans and service members and even some of our workers. But once you see and you do those awards and you see their appreciation for it, it’s all worth it,” Meissel said.

The ceremony where these quilts will be awarded will be held in Bismarck on August 2. The Missouri River Quilts of Valor meet every second Thursday of the month at Sewing Machines Plus in Mandan.

