North Dakota group shoots muskets from the 19th century

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a debate in Washington about the use of military-style weapons. There’s a group in North Dakota that uses military-grade weapons from a different era.

The Missouri River Muzzleloaders have a cohesive life philosophy.

“You just don’t get in a hurry over nothing out here. It’s a good feeling. The world’s in such a rat race right now, that everybody’s just go, go, go; it’s nice to just slow down,” said Earl Hirchert.

The best way to slow down? Shoot a muzzleloader.

“When you’re shooting, you have to pay attention to reloading. If you don’t, it could be bad, so you have to pay attention. You don’t get in a hurry, you have to relax and have fun,” said Bryan Ennen, president of the Missouri River Muzzleloaders.

Bryan says slowing down doesn’t take anything away any from the feeling of shooting a gun.

“They might be old, but the technology is still the same. You put rifling in the barrel, put the right size projectile in it with the right powder charge and it’s gonna be as accurate as you are,” said Bryan Ennen.

The Missouri River Muzzleloaders say, shooting a musket is easy enough for anyone to do.

The Muzzleloaders camp out several weekends a year using only the technology that would have been available in the early 1800s. For more information and for updates about the Missouri River Muzzleloaders, find them on Facebook.

