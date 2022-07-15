Norsk Høstfest releases options for Toby Keith concert ticketholders

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest has information for anyone who purchased tickets for the Toby Keith concert that was planned for this year’s festival.

They said Ticketmaster emailed those who purchased tickets with two options—they can either keep the tickets for the replacement act, or get a refund.

If you choose to keep your tickets, you don’t have to do anything.

Organizers said they’re working to book another performance for the night of Sept. 30.

Toby Keith announced he’d be cancelling his remaining 2022 performances due to a cancer diagnosis.

