ND Senators push feds to review Chinese land purchase in Grand Forks County

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators are joining with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in asking the federal government to review a land purchase near Grand Forks by a Chinese food company for a multi-million-dollar corn-milling facility, citing concerns over national security.

Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined with Rubio in asking the Defense and Treasury Departments to have the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review the purchase by Fufeng Group.

In February, leaders in Grand Forks gave initial clearance for the $700 million facility.

The Senators are asking the committee to review the purchase of the land, which is roughly 20 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base.

You can find the full letter from the Senators here.

