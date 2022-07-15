Minot Storm Fastpitch 10U team qualifies for national tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The Minot Storm Fastpitch 10U players say they’re the best.

“We’re the best in the state,” said Daysi Alm.

At a lot of different things.

“Probably hitting, fielding, ‘dancing?’ maybe,” said Fisher Anderson.

With a state tournament win, Coach Layne Fluhrer’s 10U team secured their spot at the USA Softball National Championships in Mankato.

“They expect to win every time they’re out there, and that’s fun,” said Fluhrer.

The girls say it’s not about the record, which is easy to say when you haven’t lost a game to a North Dakota team all year.

“If you win, you feel better than you did if you lost, but it doesn’t really matter to me. ‘What matters?’ Playing it,” said Daysi.

Playing intense matches of rock, paper, scissors, and other playground games.

“Great atmosphere. These kids love each other,” said Fluhrer.

It is the youngest Minot Storm team to ever qualify for nationals.

“A lot of these girls we brought in when they were seven, eight years old to the state tournament. They’ve been together for the most part for the past three years,” said Fluhrer.

They are also the third team in the program’s history to qualify.

“We’re really close and know each other and have each other’s backs all the time,” said Fisher.

Fisher said the team is looking forward to, “hanging out, having dance parties all the time at the hotel, singing, rock paper scissors all the time before games,” at nationals.

And lots of softball, too.

The team will play in one more tournament in Fargo before hitting the road to Mankato for nationals next weekend.

They are selling drinks and beef jerky to help pay for the trip.

