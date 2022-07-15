Minot AFB retiring ceremony for the American flag

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot VFW and Color Guard retired one of Minot Air Force Base’s American flags.

A ceremony is conducted for retiring every American flag flown on a military base with honor.

The Vice President of the VFW said it’s tradition for the U.S. and a part of our military heritage to retire the flag.

When the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it’s retired in a dignified way.

“The flag retirement in accordance with the rules and regulations that are required, my name is Old Glory I fly on top of the world’s tallest buildings, I stand watch in America’s Hall of Justice, I fly majestically over institutions of learning, I stand guard with power in the world,” said Ric Montoya, VFW Sr. Vice President.

