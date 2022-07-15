Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jesse Peterson, the CEO of Eide Ford, says the company will purchase Bill Barth Ford.

The Bill Barth location will become Eide Ford on Monday, August 1.

Peterson says not only will he keep all of the employees at the Mandan location; he will add more.

“Ugh, no, we’re our biggest thing. We’re a local company, and ugh, we want to take care of our local people. We are always looking for ways to do that, and this is just another one of the ways to do that to serve the community in Bismarck and Mandan, said Jesse Peterson, the CEO of Eide Ford.”

Both dealerships are still experiencing supply chain delays.

