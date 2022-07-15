Lost medals returned to family of North Dakota Vietnam veteran

MANDAN, N.D. (KMOT) – MSgt. Luther Hoffner, Sr. earned medals for his service in Vietnam.

Those medals were lost—that is, until a twist of fate that brought Hoffner’s family together with an area police chief.

KMOT reporter Kalie Paulus, a veteran herself, helped arrange a special meeting to have his medals returned.

The family of Luther P. Hoffner, Sr. gathered with Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Friday. Schmidt found service medals belonging to Hoffner, and purchased them, wanting to return them to their rightful owner.

Luther Hoffner’s son recounts his father’s time in the service, with pride.

“He did a year and some odd months front line service duty in Vietnam and when he got back from Vietnam he got out of the Army and in 73 he decided he needed to go back in service so he went back in to the Air Force instead of the Army,” said Luther Hoffner, Jr.

Schmidt said he found the service medals at a local Minot thrift store and purchased them, hoping to return the medals to the rightful owner. He did some research, and managed to locate the son and granddaughter of Luther Hoffner, Sr. from Mandan.

Hoffner’s family said they’re grateful for Schmidt’s efforts.

“That he always was so selfless and would give the shirt off his back, I worked as a CNA at Trinity Nursing home and at that time he also was there as a volunteer,” said Amber Hoffner.

KMOT’s Kalie Paulus set up a ceremony at the final resting place of the Vietnam veteran, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, for the family to meet with Schmidt and receive those medals MSgt Hoffner earned while serving in the Air Force.

“Have the honor returning the medals back to the family and the expression and emotion that they showed made it all worth while,” said Schmidt.

Returning these honors to someone who fought for our nation’s freedoms.

