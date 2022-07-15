Junior & U16 National Wrestling Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For high school age wrestlers, next week is the most important competition of the year. The USA Wrestling Junior and U16 National Championships return to the fargodome. The U-16 Division used to be called Cadet.

Team North Dakota is training in Bismarck & Mandan to get ready. The boys on the east side of the river and the girls are “where the west begins”.

Luke Mellmer, Team North Dakota Director, “It’s the largest tournament, especially high school, in the world. They have over 4,000 pushing 5,000-6000 kids are going to infiltrate Fargo next week for the whole week. They compared it to and call it the Super Bowl of High School Wrestling so if you place at this tournament, you’re getting college phone calls.”

Bismarck High’s Brock Fettig and Boeden Greenley of Lisbon have already earned their college scholarship, but that does not diminish the importance of the Nationals in Fargo, plus they have something in common.

Boeden Greenley, Lisbon, “this tournament for me means a lot, last year I lost in the match to place and that broke my heart bad so since then I’ve been really hungry to get back to this tournament. I’m really excited.”

Brock Fettig, Bismarck High, “that’s all of the motivation I need losing last year, like Boeden just said, it’s the worst things in the world knowing you were right there, and you had that opportunity. It’s pushed me a ton through this past season, even in the high school season I had that goal still in mind. It makes you want to work hard every day in practice.”

The tournament is actually five events in one. The Junior and U16′s wrestle for championships in both Greco-Roman and freestyle. While the girls compete in freestyle.

It starts tomorrow and runs through July 22.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.