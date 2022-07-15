Job Service websites back up after shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two North Dakota Job Service sites that have been down for nearly three weeks are now back in operation.

The sites, NDworkforceConnection.com and NDLMI.com, are up and running after Job Service says the outage issue came from an external website vendor. The vendor says no data was compromised during the outage.

Unemployment claims also weren’t affected by the outage, and the agency’s home page, jobsnd.com, remained active and accessible during that time.

