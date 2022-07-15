Advertisement

Job Service websites back up after shutdown

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two North Dakota Job Service sites that have been down for nearly three weeks are now back in operation.

The sites, NDworkforceConnection.com and NDLMI.com, are up and running after Job Service says the outage issue came from an external website vendor. The vendor says no data was compromised during the outage.

Unemployment claims also weren’t affected by the outage, and the agency’s home page, jobsnd.com, remained active and accessible during that time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’ Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge
James Vann
Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes
More details on the taking of 700 cattle amid cattle neglect investigation
Wade Bison sentencing
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan

Latest News

Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold
Minot Storm Fastpitch 10U team qualifies for national tournament
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
North Dakota group shoots muskets from the 19th century