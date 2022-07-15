Advertisement

Historic DCMT Finish

Historic DCMT
Historic DCMT(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in the 33year history of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour the same drive won all six races.

Tom Berry, Jr. of Des Moines ended the tour with a maximum 240-points. He won both features at Dacotah Speedway, last night and Wednesday.

Berry also took the checkered flag in Jamestown, Minot, Williston and Dickinson.

Despite dominating this year, his win was only by 22-points over Travis Hagen of Williston.

