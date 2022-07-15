Advertisement

Free Female Art Exhibit at THE Capital Gallery

Girl on Fire
Girl on Fire(kfyr)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Girl on Fire artists have paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and many other art forms for sale at the gallery. The Capital Gallery is a nonprofit.

From July 2-August 27, 14 female artists are showcasing their work at The Capital Gallery. The exhibition Girl on Fire is free for all ages.

“Art is very important within the culture of a community. It’s something that draws people to a community. It’s something that keeps people in a community because it’s something important to our heritage, it’s important to the future of our children,” said Linda Donlin, artist.

Some of the Art draws on North Dakota history and culture.

