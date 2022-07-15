Advertisement

Erik Rod sentenced in wife’s shooting death

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of his wife has been ordered to serve five years in prison.

Prosecutors had initially charged 43-year-old Erik Rod with murder in the death of Connie Rod. though in April, Erik pleaded to the lesser charge, after both sides agreed to avoid a trial.

Judge Gary Lee sentenced Erik to 10 years, with five years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation.

He received credit for 233 days.

Erik served 17 years in the military and time as law enforcement.

“He either assumed the gun wasn’t loaded, or didn’t know that it was. He pointed it where he shouldn’t have pointed it. Pulled the trigger, or something happened that pulled the trigger, and the consequence was the death of another human being,” said Lee.

Erik’s mother and Connie’s father both spoke at the sentencing hearing.

