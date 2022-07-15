Advertisement

Bismarck man gets probation for attack on woman

32-year-old Derek Dillman(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police said tried to kill a woman will see two years on probation.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Derek Dillman wrapped a yo-yo string around a woman’s neck as she drove to the police department.

Dillman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing charges Thursday. As part of a plea deal, an attempted murder charge was dismissed.

Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Dillman to five years, all suspended, and two years of probation.

