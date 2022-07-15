Bismarck man gets probation for attack on woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police said tried to kill a woman will see two years on probation.
Prosecutors said 32-year-old Derek Dillman wrapped a yo-yo string around a woman’s neck as she drove to the police department.
Dillman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing charges Thursday. As part of a plea deal, an attempted murder charge was dismissed.
Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Dillman to five years, all suspended, and two years of probation.
