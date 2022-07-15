Advertisement

Another Honor for D’Andra Morris

D'Andra Morris
D'Andra Morris(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - D’Andra Morris has made history for the University of Mary once again. She is the first Marauder to be named the NCAA Division-II Women’s National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year in both indoor and outdoor track.

Morris is the national triple-jump champion both indoors and outdoors. She was also All-American in the long jump in both national meets, giving her 8 in her U-Mary career.

D’Andra is a senior from Kingston, Jamaica and she carried a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Vann
Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes
‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’ Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge
More details on the taking of 700 cattle amid cattle neglect investigation

Latest News

Junior & U16 National Wrestling Tournament
Minot Storm Fastpitch 10U team qualifies for national tournament
10PM Sportscast 7/14/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/14/2022
6pm Sportscast 07/14/22
6pm Sportscast 07/14/22