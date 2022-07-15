Another Honor for D’Andra Morris

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - D’Andra Morris has made history for the University of Mary once again. She is the first Marauder to be named the NCAA Division-II Women’s National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year in both indoor and outdoor track.

Morris is the national triple-jump champion both indoors and outdoors. She was also All-American in the long jump in both national meets, giving her 8 in her U-Mary career.

D’Andra is a senior from Kingston, Jamaica and she carried a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.