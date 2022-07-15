Advertisement

13 applicants for Minot’s open City Council seat

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council will be able to appoint someone to fill the open seat left by now Mayor Tom Ross, until the election in November selects a new member.

Thirteen people have put their names in for the position:

-Alicia Moody who says she wants to work towards a career in politics

-Andrew Schultz, an owner/operator at a local law firm

-Gary Lucy, who says that the council is relied upon to keep costs down

-Jennifer Weigel, who works with the Minot Men’s Winter Refuge

-Macy Christianson, who has represented North Dakota in the Miss America and Miss USA competitions

-Miranda Schuler, who has served in several public offices, including a stint on the council previously

-Nikki Paulsen, who says she wants to see better representation on the council.

-Roscoe Streyle, who served in the North Dakota House of Representatives

-Ryan Schoen, who says he hopes to always leave things better than how he finds them

-Scott Burlingame, the current president of the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits

-Trev Albright, a member of the Civil Engineering Squadron on Minot Air Force Base

-Doug McHenry, who has worked as president and treasurer for a local sportsman group

-Zach Raknerud, a former council and U.S. house candidate, who promises to be a positive representative for the Magic City

