US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation hit 9 percent last month — that’s the highest it’s been in four decades.

Here are some numbers: unleaded gasoline up 61% over the past year. Airline tickets are up 34%. Eggs up 33% and breakfast sausage up 14%.

New government data found that the government’s consumer price index, which is basically a measure of how prices change over time, hit 9.1 percent in June — that’s the highest number since 1981.

“So the numbers are significantly higher, and our hopes were that we would see that number plateau and even decrease,” said Steven Richard, a financial advisor.

But that isn’t the case.

Economists say an imbalance between supply and demand is a contributing factor to high inflation rates.

President Biden points to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has led to increased oil prices and disruption in the global food supply.

But when can we expect some relief from soaring prices?

Unfortunately, economists say it will take some time.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I think that you’re gonna see the U.S. fed react with another series of rate hikes,” said Richard.

While we are seeing gas prices decreasing slightly, economists say it will likely be a little while until we start to see prices on other necessities like food and rent drop as well.

A recent study found that the average family in the US is now paying $450 more per month for the same goods as last year because of the 40-year-inflation high we are experiencing.

