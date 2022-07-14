Advertisement

Unofficial reports of horse-killing blister beetles in ND

(Marisol Berti, NDSU)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Haying is underway in North Dakota, and there’s a pesky type of bug to watch out for.

Blister beetles are a type of insect that are sometimes spotted in North Dakota and can be deadly to horses.

They tend to spend time in and around alfalfa, which is commonly used for haying. Veterinarians with NDSU Extension say they’re uncommon, but if they’re spotted, people should be cautious.

“The problem with these, the way you prevent it is to just examine the hay. And if they’re in the hay, they can even be present. Even if the beetles aren’t alive, that compound can be in the hay. And so, especially on the horse side, you gotta be careful where this hay comes from and you have to inspect it, that’s for sure,” said Gerald Stokka, veterinarian with NDSU Extension.

Equine experts with NDSU Extension have heard of blister beetle sightings this year anecdotally. However, they haven’t received any official reports.

