‘Together 2045′ outlines Bismarck’s future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck city officials have drafted a plan for the community’s growth for the next 25 years.

The plan covers twelve topics, including economic development, land use, transportation, housing, and public health. People in charge of Bismarck city development say it’s important for the city to have a plan as it faces a potential period of growth.

“Our Together 2045 plan is trying to set a roadmap for where we want to go as a community over the next 25 years, how we’re going to accommodate growth,” said Ben Ehreth, community development director for the City of Bismarck.

The Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan is available at bismarcknd.gov/together2045. A public meeting with a presentation of the plan and an opportunity for public comment was held from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the City-County Office Building.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.