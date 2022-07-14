Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Jamestown’s Annie Nabwe

Annie Nabwe
Annie Nabwe(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Annie Nabwe broke the state record in the shot put just over a month ago at the state meet in Bismarck. It helped earn her the Gatorade athlete of the year in track & field.

It’s just one of the many accomplishments Nabwe has earned. In this week’s Sports Spotlight, we find out her story is more unique.

Jamestown’s Annie Nabwe has proven to be one of the state’s best athletes. You name the sport; she’s taken all-state honors.

“I was in the sixth grade when I started liking sports because I started playing basketball first and I really loved it,” said Nabwe.

She first picked up a basketball in the sixth grade, but it wasn’t in the United States. Annie was born and raised in Liberia, and there was a lack of access for girls who wanted to play a sport.

“In Africa, there wasn’t a lot of girls teams for basketball, so I decided to go out and play on the boys team. We came to the states because there were better opportunities than where we were,” said Nabwe.

For Nabwe’s sake, the opportunities have been endless. Her family moved to Jamestown, North Dakota in 2018, just before Nabwe’s eighth-grade year. She quickly joined the basketball team. The next year, she added track & field. As a sophomore, she gave volleyball a try. A standout in each, she never thought she’d be where she is now.

“No, I didn’t think that, because I just wanted to try out and do things. I was just doing it for fun. I didn’t know I was going to be this good,” said Nabwe.

Now, less than five years since she moved to America, she’s earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Again, something she never would’ve thought was possible.

“For track, the recruiting process was easier, and I wanted to be closer to North Dakota. That’s why I picked track and went to Minnesota. I just came here to learn stuff and have fun, no I didn’t think so,” said Nabwe.

It’s all come to Annie naturally, and when it comes to competing, Nabwe does her best to remember how fun it is, just like she thought when she first tried out basketball back in Liberia.

“I don’t really think much about it because if I do I tend to mess up. So, I just tell myself to think positive, do my best, and do what you can do,” said Nabwe.

