Schools still in need of teachers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a little more than a month until the first day of school, there are still 50 position open in Bismarck’s Public Schools.

Teachers are getting their classrooms read, but administrators are still scrambling to fill vacancies.

“Mostly in the specialty areas, in like speech language, school psychologists, even instructional aids or custodians,” BPS human relations manager Stacey Geiger said.

Moni Krantz is starting her first school year as a third-grade teacher at Will Moore Elementary. However, she is not new to the district, working as the Northridge secretary for the past eight years.

“I’m really looking forward to building relationships with these kids,” Krantz said. “I’ve been able to be the Camp Ed teacher here for some kids going into fourth and fifth grade, so seeing those kids in the hall that already know me, they’re excited and I’m excited.”

Teacher burnout is one factor causing a shortage in the profession. BPS has a free employee assistance program that offers free counseling, financial and legal support for staff and their families to help prevent burnout.

“Keeping my mental health as a very big awareness and making sure that I’m keeping those things in the forefront of as well and making sure to take for myself,” Krantz said.

BPS has hired 129 new teachers this year. The school year starts on Aug. 25.

