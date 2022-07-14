Advertisement

Sanford Sports Complex construction underway in Dickinson

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a lot of activity at the future site of Dickinson’s Sanford Sports Complex.

Although construction had a delayed start, it’s hoped athletes will be on the fields by spring. The four softball and six soccer fields will be a huge upgrade from the current facilities.

“Every day on game day we’re worried about dragging the fields, putting chalk lines out, getting all the things ready, and we’re not going to have to do that anymore,” said Kristen Fleury, DSU Head Softball Coach.

“We were far behind not only the other sports on our campus, but really the facilities in our region,” said Pete Stanton, DSU Athletic Director.

The project that is being funded by donations and the state was slated to be completed by this spring, but mother nature got in the way.

“With a lot of rain this year which has been great for our area, it has setback some of it,” said Stanton.

Even with the delays, they hope to get youth, junior high, high school, and college athletes on the fields by next spring.

“There’s a lot of lucky kids out there that are going to have the opportunity to play on these in the years to come, so we thank the community for their support,” said Fleury.

With the way construction is moving along, it is looking more and more like a reality.

Stanton says it will also give the community an economic boost with both conference and state tournaments moving to town.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening
SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck
Wade Bison sentencing
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Bill Wood
Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there
Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

Schools still in need of teachers
Giant Dala horse painting appears on M building in Minot
More details on the taking of 700 cattle amid cattle neglect investigation
‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’ Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run