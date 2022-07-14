Sanford robotic-assisted surgeries have faster patient recovery times

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Medical advancements have been rapidly evolving over the years. Sanford hospital did its first robotic-assist surgery in 2011, and since then, doctors have conducted many such surgeries.

Troy Perman can enjoy running again thanks to the robotic surgery to repair his hernia.

“I had no idea there was a robot-assisted surgery. When Dr. Knudson brought it up, I was surprised. I was surprised to hear that just like it sounds, robot assist,” said Troy Perman.

Dr. Knudson is a general surgeon at Sanford Hospital. He has completed over 500 robotic-assisted surgeries.

“Yes, I prefer it. I think it gives us better visualization while we’re working, and the patient outcomes are excellent,” said Knudson.

The da Vinci Surgical System is used for gallbladder removals, hysterectomies, and many other procedures.

“The difference is that essentially the robot is just a tool for us to perform minimally invasive surgeries, or small cut surgeries, so we’re able to do procedures that we otherwise would have to do with larger open incisions vs small incisions,” said Knudson.

The small incisions allow for quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays.

“The whole procedure with the robot assist, it went great, it went perfect, more than I was expecting, in a good way, in a positive way,” said Perman.

And it had him up and running shortly after his surgery. Surgeons say using robotic-assisted surgery is now state of the art.

