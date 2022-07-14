Rugby Panthers running out of room in trophy case after dominant year

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Rugby Athletic Director Scott Grochow said the Panthers are running out of room in their trophy cases.

While it may sound like a figure of speech, he means it literally.

Grochow said he plans on spending some time this summer with his wife and some school staff members organizing the school’s trophy cases to make room for awards from the past few years.

The girls cross country team set the tone for the school year in the fall, winning their third-straight Class B state title.

“Every sport understands the expectations of what it’s like to be a Rugby athletic program... I think we have a really good coaching staff that tries to teach (student-athletes) what is going to happen down the road and how to apply their work ethic in the future in whatever they do,” said Grochow.

After the girls golf team finished seventh at the state meet in the fall, the girls volleyball team won the district championship.

The girls and boys basketball teams followed with another pair of district championships, cheered on by what Grochow said is one of the loudest student sections in the state.

“We even have track meets here and other kids show up to watch our kids run track when it’s here. That’s really a community thing. Our community gets behind it, so our kids see it and they get behind it, too,” said Grochow.

Fans at track and field meets saw the girls and boys teams win regional titles

This year, the school completed multi-year renovations on the football stadium, adding team areas, amenities for fans and an expanded press box. The next step is upgrading facilities at Ely Elementary.

