Advertisement

Presidential disaster declaration approved due to severe spring storms

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Biden has approved a presidential major disaster declaration following damage caused during a series of spring snow storms in April.

The declaration was approved for 40 of the state’s 53 counties, and allows for FEMA assistance to help recover from the storms’ damages.

“This presidential disaster declaration will unlock FEMA public assistance to help our local governments, agencies and communities recover from extensive infrastructure damage and make resources available to help build resiliency against the long-term risk of future flooding,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

The April storms took out power to more than 10,000 residents and caused more than $57 million in damage and later led to spring flooding.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening
SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck
Wade Bison sentencing
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Bill Wood
Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there
Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge
10PM Sportscast 7/13/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/13/2022
Together 2045 Bismarck
‘Together 2045′ plan outlines Bismarck’s future
Consumer inflation
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%