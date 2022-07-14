Presidential disaster declaration approved due to severe spring storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Biden has approved a presidential major disaster declaration following damage caused during a series of spring snow storms in April.

The declaration was approved for 40 of the state’s 53 counties, and allows for FEMA assistance to help recover from the storms’ damages.

“This presidential disaster declaration will unlock FEMA public assistance to help our local governments, agencies and communities recover from extensive infrastructure damage and make resources available to help build resiliency against the long-term risk of future flooding,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

The April storms took out power to more than 10,000 residents and caused more than $57 million in damage and later led to spring flooding.

