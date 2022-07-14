MSU track athlete Joseph Green competing at World Athletic Championships

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State sprinter Joseph Green will represent his home county of Guam at the World Athletic Championships, the university’s athletic department announced Thursday.

Green set the Beavers’ Division II-era records in the outdoor 200-meter and indoor 300-meter races.

The World Athletic Championships will take place on the campus of the University of Oregon and finish July 24.

Green, who was born in Yigo, Guam, will run the 200-meter preliminaries on Monday at 5:05 p.m. (PT).

