More details on the taking of 700 cattle amid cattle neglect investigation

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Officials in Rolette county say those 700 cattle they took on in an animal neglect case this week have been sold at auction.

Skin and bones was a term thrown around about the cattle found in Rolette County. Sheriff Nathan Gustafson says his deputies found animals that were malnourished, or lying dead in sight of the road while responding to anonymous calls about animal health last month.

“I saw a tear come out of one of the ranchers’ eyes and he said I’ve never seen anything this bad. You’re gonna have cows and some are gonna die for whatever reason, but there’s no reason for cows to be looking like this,” said Gustafson.

The sheriff’s office brought in a veterinarian to confirm there wasn’t enough food available to the herd. The space they were in had been eaten down to the dirt.

The court gave the owner up to thirty days to improve conditions, but not enough progress was being made and the order was given to take the animals.

While many voiced support on Facebook, some comments on the story said: “Pretty easy for people to talk when they don’t have to pay $250 a ton for hay. Let alone not having any from last year.” and “Shame on YOU, Rolette County.”

According to law enforcement the owner was given the option to face neglect charges for each animal or sign over the herd, which he did. They add that some animals were so weak they died in transit.

“These cattle were not being taken care of, and somebody had to step in and do something. It just so happened to be us. If people want to be mad at us because we saved a couple hundred head of cattle they can be mad at me, but those cattle. There would’ve been a lot more dead if we would’ve turned our back,” said Gustafson.

According to Gustafson the county paid to take care of the animals for a couple weeks, where they gained an average of 200 pounds, before selling them at auction in Rugby.

The money raised covers the costs for care, and then is used to pay back any outstanding debts that the owner had.

Whatever is left will go back to the original owner.

