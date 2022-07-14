Advertisement

Minotauros veteran Nikolai Charchenko commits to Colorado College

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot Minotauros defenseman Nikolai Charchenko announced his commitment to NCAA Division I school Colorado College Thursday morning.

Charchenko joined the Tauros in 2019 and played 155 games, the fourth-most in team history.

“He was the ultimate Tauro, from how he prepared, how he practiced, how he played, how he conducted himself within the community, he embodies everything our organization is about and to see him be rewarded is extremely exciting,” said Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Victoria, Minnesota, native arrived in Minot as a 17-year-old. He turned 21 in June.

“I want to thank the entire Minotauro organization, staff, and community for welcoming me in with open arms and making Minot feel like home. The City of Minot has made this dream of mine a reality,” said Charchenko.

Charchenko said he plans to study engineering. For more information, visit the release on the Minotauros website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening
SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck
Wade Bison sentencing
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Bill Wood
Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there
Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 7/13/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/13/2022
annie nawbie
Sports Spotlight: Jamestown’s Annie Nabwe
Annie Nabwe
Sports Spotlight: Jamestown’s Annie Nabwe
Rugby Athletic Director Scott Grochow
Rugby Panthers running out of room in trophy case after dominant year