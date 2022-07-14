Minotauros veteran Nikolai Charchenko commits to Colorado College

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot Minotauros defenseman Nikolai Charchenko announced his commitment to NCAA Division I school Colorado College Thursday morning.

Charchenko joined the Tauros in 2019 and played 155 games, the fourth-most in team history.

“He was the ultimate Tauro, from how he prepared, how he practiced, how he played, how he conducted himself within the community, he embodies everything our organization is about and to see him be rewarded is extremely exciting,” said Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Victoria, Minnesota, native arrived in Minot as a 17-year-old. He turned 21 in June.

“I want to thank the entire Minotauro organization, staff, and community for welcoming me in with open arms and making Minot feel like home. The City of Minot has made this dream of mine a reality,” said Charchenko.

Charchenko said he plans to study engineering. For more information, visit the release on the Minotauros website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.