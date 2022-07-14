Advertisement

Minot 16th Street road diet begins

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Work is beginning on the 16th Street road diet in Minot.

That means that road is down to just one lane either way between 4th Avenue NW and 2nd Avenue SW.

The road diet is a project that reduces the road from four lanes down to three. It makes room for a middle turn lane, and bike lanes on either side. Studies show that it should reduce the number of accidents along the roadway without increasing traffic congestion.

“So they’ll come in and chip seal, and then they’ll fog seal, and then we essentially give the road back to the public,” said Jesse Berg, project manager.

People against the plan on our Facebook page said " Good luck getting onto 16th after school lets out” and “I foresee some almost head-on fender benders.”

People for the plan said “Widening the area around the s curve will be good” and “This would just give the city a little more breathing room for snow.” Officials indicated the project should be done by the end of the month.

