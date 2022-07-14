Giant Dala horse painting appears on M building in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you’re passing through Minot Thursday, you likely noticed a major addition to the M building downtown.

A giant painting of a Dala horse appeared on the west side of the building, with the website for Norsk Høstfest underneath.

Dala horses are symbols of Scandinavian culture and art, and there is a giant standing Dala horse in the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot.

EPIC Companies, which is in the early stages of renovating the M building after purchasing it in late 2021, also took over organization of Norsk Høstfest, after the festival was canceled for two years due to the pandemic.

EPIC released a statement to Your News Leader on the Dala horse painting:

“The idea of the large Dala Horse art installation on the side of the M building in downtown Minot came about in an attempt to make a big statement about Norsk Høstfest returning to the Magic City after a two-year hiatus. We wanted a way to showcase how invested we are in keeping Norsk Høstfest alive and thriving. EPIC just so happened to have some very large window space we could easily take advantage of in an impactful way. We hope everyone who sees it is reminded of the joy Norsk Høstfest brings to our community and beyond. We hope to build excitement through this art piece as we are only 76 days away from the festival’s return.”

Norsk Høstfest runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, 2022, at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.