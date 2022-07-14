DCMT Championship Night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Classic Modified Tour is designed to test a driver and their equipment. It’s Six straight nights of racing and this year it’s on five different tracks. Tom Berry, Jr. has passed that test with flying colors so far.

Berry took the checkered flag at Dacotah Speedway last night, which means he’s won all five tour stops. The driver from Des Moines also won in Dickinson, Williston, Minot and Jamestown.

There is one race left and it is championship night in Mandan. The teams look forward to staying in one spot for multiple races.

John Gartner, DCMT Director, “you get really tired because you have to get up in the morning and go a hundred miles and unload everything and start all over again but when you have a doubleheader right here that first night you can kind of relax for the first time because you know championship night is coming up the next night and then it’s go after it right away.”

Dacotah Speedway is wide, fast and provided a lot of action if they get the set-up right which they usually do.

Gartner, “They love a smooth track. The fans and some drivers especially the younger ones like that tacky track like the sprint cars like but most of them like a drier, slick one but not that rubbers up. They don’t want any of it to rubber up because they get a little bit of boring racing. It’s hard to pass, but you have that sweet spot in between not to wet, not to dry and a lot of our tracks are getting pretty darn good at preparing that surface just right.”

Williston’s Travis Hagen has five top 10′s and he’s in second place to Berry, Jr. Ricky Alvarado is in third. He has a trio of top 5′s.

