‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’ Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota man will spend his life behind bars. 39-year-old Wade Bison was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering an elderly man in Mandan. Thursday, he received another 20-year sentence.

In his guilty plea, Wade Bison admitted to the facts of this case. On March 21, 2022, he intentionally drove into 77-year-old Erwin Geigle multiple times in front of high schoolers and teachers in Mandan before leading police on a chase through Bismarck, hitting another vehicle, and rolling a stolen car, and vehicle it towed down an embankment.

Already sentenced on the charges in Morton County, the focus in Burleigh County was the chase through Bismarck.

“In flight from that Morton County case, he put multiple Burleigh County citizens at risk, so I believe the maximum sentence affordable under law is appropriate in these actions,” said State’s Attorney Joshua Amundson.

The sentencing hearing lasted just ten minutes, with few comments from the defendant.

“Mr. Bison can you help me understand why you did this?” asked Judge Pam Nesvig.

“I said I have none,” said defendant Wade Bison.

Judge Pam Nesvig said she recognized that Bison took responsibility when he pleaded guilty to the crimes.

“I will run the sentence concurrent. But I think the presentence investigation report that was completed, your criminal history, the impact Mr. Amundson had highlighted in his statements today all do support the maximum sentences for each of the offenses,” said Judge Pam Nesvig.

To run concurrently with his life sentence in Morton County, Bison received 20 years for theft over $50,000 for the vehicle stolen out of Williston, five years for theft-possession, five years for fleeing, five years for drug possession, and one year for driving under suspension.

Court records show Bison has a lengthy criminal history, including fleeing cases and instances using a fake name with law enforcement. At the time of the crime, Bison had been on probation.

