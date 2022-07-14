Bow hunting day camp teaches survival skills to young hunters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not too early to start thinking about bow hunting in North Dakota.

“Raised at Full Draw” is a day camp for young hunters exploring the skills of bow hunting. It is geared for kids ages 12 - 17, however, some have aged out of the camp but still want to learn more. While other hunters will be learning proper shot placement and how to retrieve their game, this group of girls is learning more advanced survival skills.

”So, I never really thought of these different occasions on where you’d be stuck out or where someone would have a broken leg and you’d have to figure out how to get them out. It’s very different and it’s stressful, but at the same time it’s not, because you’re learning something new but you’re trying to figure out a problem and you only have a certain amount of time to figure it out,” said Monica Yoder, a third-year participant of Raised at Full Draw.

Now that they’ve mastered the bow hunting basics, they will be learning survival skills that could save their life or someone else’s.

“Just the basic necessities that they would need to learn if they were ever stuck somewhere, how do they get back out,” said Chief Operating Officer Doniese Peterson.

Wednesday, they are learning different GPS systems, how to care for a hurt partner, and how to find water and shelter should they suddenly need to sleep in the wild, which shows the participants just how far they’ve come since first attending.

“I used to not be able to find a deer when it ran off, but over the last three years I’ve learned how to find gut shots how to find stuff in all this tall grass,” said Yoder.

This is Raised at Full Draw’s third year hosting a camp in Bismarck. They host camps all over the United States and say they are looking forward to hosting more kids next year.

Raised at Full Draw is a non-profit organization. If you would like to support their mission and make a donation to a scholarship for a young hunter, go to their website and click on donate.

