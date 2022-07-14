Advertisement

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those of us in the sports-world, one of the indicators that summer is about over is state tournaments in Legion Baseball. The first one on the schedule is Class-A in Bismarck and it starts next week. The Bismarck Capitals are hosting the event at Dwyer Field.

The diamond is located on Shiloh Christian’s campus but contrary to what some people may think, the team is made up of more than just Skyhawks.

Aric Lee, Bismarck Capitals Head Coach said: “Our team consist of a mix of kids from Legacy, Century, St. Mary’s and Shiloh. The cool thing to watch this year is these kids have come together a lot that years past and when you have a bunch of kids from different places it takes a little while for them to know each other and these kids seemed to do that a lot quicker than in previous years and it seems like they are really enjoying playing with each other.”

The Capitals are playing the A’s in Mandan on Thursday.

