Williston Police investigate Tuesday stabbing incident

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department continue to investigate a possible stabbing incident from Tuesday evening.

Police and Highway Patrol officers set a perimeter around the 300 block of West Highland Drive for about two and a half hours on July 12 after responding to a domestic situation with a possible stabbing.

Officials with the police department say the investigation is ongoing, with one individual arrested on unrelated charges. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests in regards to the stabbing.

An official with WPD added this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public

