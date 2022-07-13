Williston Police Department holding school shooter training this week

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School safety will be something many parents are concerned about as schools open their doors next month.

This week, the Williston Police Department will be conducting active shooter trainings at the middle school and Bakken Elementary buildings.

With assistance from the FBI, local officers will spend time simulating active shooter situations, teaching them what to do and how to respond if such an event were to occur. While this event was planned prior to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, officials say being prepared for the worst-case scenario is always important.

“The main point of this is that it’s better to be prepared and trained even if nothing happens than to not be trained and prepared and something major does happen,” said Heather Cook, Williston Police Department Public Information Officer.

This training is mandatory for all Williston Police Officers. Cook says it has been a few years since the department has held a training of this intensity.

Training will continue throughout the week from noon until midnight. The school grounds have been closed off, but traffic will be allowed around the area.

Cook added that she feels confident that the department would be able to handle any such situation.

