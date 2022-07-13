Williston law enforcement respond to possible stabbing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police responded to a domestic incident with a possible stabbing late Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in the 300 block of West Highland Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said they believe it to be an isolated incident, and the scene was cleared around 7:50 p.m., according to our reporter on scene.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

