Training session on July 19 to teach how to administer Narcan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting a free event to teach community members how to administer Narcan.

The training session will take place at 10 a.m. at the Dream Center in Bismarck on Tuesday, July 19. The session will teach people how to recognize opioid overdoses, as well as use Narcan, which is a medication used to treat someone suffering from an overdose.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said Susan Kahler, SAP coordinator.

You can register for the session by calling 355-1594 or by going online to eventbrite.com/e/free-narcan-training-tickets-381770795727.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.