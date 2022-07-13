Advertisement

Training grant funds available aimed at stabilizing families

Prevention services grants available
Prevention services grants available
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are grants available for professionals and agencies that want to learn how to provide behavioral health services.

The Department of Human Services announced they had $700,000 in grants available in March, and as of July, they still have $369,000 left to distribute. The money can be used for professionals to learn how to provide prevention services that focus on in-home parent skill-based programs.

“The goal is to try to reach families and children prior to anybody ever touching the child welfare system and provide these prevention services to the families. To keep them in the home, safely, without having the risks increase, which may include them to have out-of-home placement,” said Tracy Miller, family preservation and prevention administrator.

The deadline to apply is August 31. Individual professionals can apply for grants of up to $15,000 to help pay for the training. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/iv-e-prevention.html.

