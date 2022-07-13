Summer League Series: Larks Broadcasts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the community has been to their fair share of Larks games, but when you’re not at the ballpark, the Larks offer a TV broadcast of every home game. Jeff Roberts breaks down how that broadcast works with Isaac Bugarin in this week’s Summer League Series.

Jeff Roberts said: “Welcome inside another edition of the Summer League Series, joining me is Larks Broadcast Director Isaac Bugarin. Isaac, let’s take a look around at how it’s set up and torn down.”

Isaac Bugarin said: “Let’s do it.”

Roberts said: “We’re up inside the press box, this is where everything runs out of. A lot of fancy things in here.”

Bugarin said: “This is our production area. We have three people in the booth. One that does all the commercials, graphics, the things you see on your TV when we stream. One guy doing the directing. Telling every camera what they’re supposed to be doing. Then there’s our broadcaster who takes care of the voice that everyone hears.”

Roberts asked: “Now down by first base, at the first base camera. A lot of pieces, how do you get this set up?”

Bugarin answered: “Great question. We bring them down each day. They communicate with the broadcast center with each own’s headset. The director can walk each person through which shots they need to get, they focus on the pitcher and batter, and focus on any shot that needs tracking.”

Roberts asked: “We’re out in center field, why is there a deer hide?”

Bugarin answered: “Great question. We have a camera that we put in there every single day. We climb up these stairs. The camera is focused on the pitcher, every pitch is tracked by this camera. It’s all out here in center field on this 25-foot camera.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.