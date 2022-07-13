Residents urged to shop local despite online deals this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s Amazon Prime Day, and for those not yet indulging in two-day shipping, it’s like a mid-summer black Friday. And they are rolling out deep discounts on some items Tuesday and Wednesday. But for small businesses, it’s just another day.

Checking locally before scrolling online might save you the heartache of buying something without handling the product and being disappointed when it’s not what you expected.

“I understand that we can’t carry everything that Amazon obviously does have, but checking with your local retailers first and seeing if they can get in the product, it’s so much easier working with local people if things aren’t right and correct for you. We’re always willing to do what we can to get you the right products,” said Karmin Billadeau, owner of Karmin’s Kitchen Table in north Bismarck.

Karmin of Karmin’s Kitchen Table adds that she was inspired to open her store after her youngest daughter was diagnosed with Celiac disease. With so few gluten-free options at the time, they were forced to make lots of meals from scratch.

“We didn’t necessarily have the right knives, or good quality knives, and the cooking and utensils and things like that. So, just finding that niche and then deciding that it was finally time and just jumped into the kitchen store,” said Billadeau.

Not only are small businesses willing to help you find exactly what you’re looking for and offer expertise, but they also help the local economy.

“So if we just look at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, almost 70 percent of our members have less than 10 employees. So that tells you that the lion’s share of our community’s businesses are small businesses that really warrant and need and deserve our support,” said President of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Brian Ritter.

Billadeau adds she is so appreciative of the community support her business has received and is happy to be a part of that same community.

According to Forbes, in 2020, Prime Day sales reached 10.4 billion worldwide and the most popular products purchased were Echo Dots, wireless headphones, and Fit Bits.

