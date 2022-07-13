Public Service Commission approves Continental’s enhanced oil recovery pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The state’s public service commission has given Continental Resources the green light to build a pipeline for an enhanced oil recovery project.

The company was awarded a permit to build a 3-mile pipeline that would take natural gas from the WBI pipeline to their well pad in northwestern North Dakota.

Officials said the relatively new process of injecting natural gas into the ground can extend a well’s production life, which could keep producers drilling for many years to come.

“(Continental’s producers) estimate that the increase in oil production could be anywhere from 25 to 60 percent, and so, after this project they’ll have learned a lot and be able to determine the effectiveness,” said Julie Fedorchak, Public Service Commission Chairwoman.

Officials with Continental told commissioners last month that construction would start soon and would take about a month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.