Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck woman they say intended to deliver large quantities of fentanyl.

Officers say they conducted a probation search at the home of 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive Monday. They say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in various places including a fake Bible and fake energy drink. They say they found more than $24,000 in cash and guns with scraped off serial numbers.

They say two small children were also in the apartment.

Taken Alive is charged with possession with intention to deliver, child neglect, and other felonies. She’s in custody on a $25,000 bond.

In May, Taken Alive had been placed on probation for two years after she pleaded guilty to child neglect and DUI with a minor.

