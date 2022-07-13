One way to keep up with Minot road projects

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the State Fair draws closer crews in the city are working hard to knock out many projects around town.

If you want to stay updated on where roads are being worked on through the end of the summer you can go to the Minot GIS construction projects map online to see a regularly updated map of the work, including descriptions of what’s being done.

“This would have rough schedules for the entire project, not necessarily when they’re working in that specific location, cause if you look at everything on this map that’s yellow, that’s all one project,” said Jesse Berg, project manager.

You can find those maps here.

