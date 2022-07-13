Michael Keeran to Western Illinois
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the spring, Michael Keeran nearly led the Bismarck State Mystics Baseball team to the NJCAA World Series. BSC was the runner-up in the North Plains District.
This summer, he guided the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs to the Expedition League championship.
Keeran’s next step will be at Division One Western Illinois. Michael accepted a coaching position with the Leathernecks.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.