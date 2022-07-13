Michael Keeran to Western Illinois

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the spring, Michael Keeran nearly led the Bismarck State Mystics Baseball team to the NJCAA World Series. BSC was the runner-up in the North Plains District.

This summer, he guided the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs to the Expedition League championship.

Keeran’s next step will be at Division One Western Illinois. Michael accepted a coaching position with the Leathernecks.

