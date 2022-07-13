Man steals skid steer following spring blizzard

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man is facing felony burglary charges after police say he stole a skid steer from a local business in April.

The equipment, valued at $40,000, was reported missing from Typhoon Excavation on April 16th. Law enforcement later received reports of it being spotted around 12th Avenue West. When police arrived, they found the skid steer being operated by 29-year-old Oscar Sosa.

Officers say they also found methamphetamine on Sosa during the arrest. His preliminary hearing was waived, and a jury trial is scheduled for August 22nd

