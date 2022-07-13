Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of Bismarck burger joints, a few businesses come to mind. Until last week, one at the top of the list was The Woodhouse. The longtime owner of the restaurant spoke about the legacy it has left behind.

For more than 50 years, The Woodhouse has been a culinary staple in Bismarck. Now that it’s gone, people in Bismarck will have to look elsewhere for a new ‘world’s best burger.’

People in Bismarck loved The Woodhouse.

”It’s sad, I think it’s an iconic place in Bismarck, and it closing unexpectedly, it leaves a lot of empty hearts,” said Keri Gloria of Mandan.

Bill Wood was the owner of the Woodhouse from 1969 until he sold it in 2017. He says there were several secrets to the business’ success.

“When I first started out, I said, ‘I’m going to keep my place clean, I’m going to give service, and I’m going to serve good food.’ I had great customers, and some of them would eat here three or four times a week, and they were responsible for my success too,” said Bill.

The Woodhouse was known for its tableside telephones that you would order from, its fast and friendly service, and it was also known for what Bill calls the best burger in Bismarck.

“In order to have a good hamburger, you had to start with good meat. We used U.S. Choice for 48 years. And I’m so proud of my business, I look back on it with no regrets,” said Bill.

Bill’s insistence on quality is one reason why The Woodhouse will be remembered by many as one of Bismarck’s best burger joints.

The Woodhouse closed for good last week and potential buyers are already looking at the space.

