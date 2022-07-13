Lemmon, SD, teen checks item off summer bucket list, plays national anthem before Twins game

LEMMON, S.D. – Summer goes by fast.

Ask any kid, and they’ll tell you the months of June, July and August go much faster than any months of the school year.

We’re already at the halfway point of the summer break for most kids, so it’s crunch time to complete those summer bucket lists.

Will Penfield’s summer goals included going to a Minnesota Twins game.

The good news: the Lemmon, South Dakota teen checked that off his list. He checked another big item off his list too, one he didn’t even realize was on his bucket list.

Will Penfield loves baseball.

“Baseball is my favorite sport,” said the 13-year-old Penfield.

He’s been playing since he was five years old. His favorite position: catcher.

“It’s really fun,” he said.

His favorite team: the Minnesota Twins.

Last month, he got to see his beloved Twins play in person. It was a pretty memorable game. The memories started even before the first pitch.

“I got to play the national anthem on my euphonium with a bunch of other brass instruments,” recalled Penfield.

Penfield was a part of “Brass at Twins,” a group of 60 musicians.

“Anything brass goes,” explained Del Lyren, “Brass at Twins” founder.

Former college music professor Del Lyren started Brass at Twins in 2011. He wanted to create a fun event for brass musicians of all ages.

“It’s one of the few events where it doesn’t matter how old you are, and it doesn’t matter how well you play, and you can still get out in front of a crowd of 20,000 people and perform. How often do you get an opportunity to do that?” he said.

For kids like Penfield, whose hometown boasts a population of just over 1,100 people, the answer is ‘not very often.’ Which makes this moment, a home run.

